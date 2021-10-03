$71.69 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report $71.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.90 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $270.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,212,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

