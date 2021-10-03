7,855 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $25,849,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AGCO by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AGCO by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in AGCO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,062,000 after acquiring an additional 181,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

