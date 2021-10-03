8PAY (8PAY) Market Capitalization Tops $673,602.95

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $673,602.95 and $480,527.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00066445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00143744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.98 or 0.99928818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.25 or 0.07104321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.