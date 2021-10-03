Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.0% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 47.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 3,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,431 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NYSE ABT opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.