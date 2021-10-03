Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE ANF opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

