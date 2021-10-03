Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 256.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,132,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 814,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,032,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

