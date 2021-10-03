Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $12.67.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
