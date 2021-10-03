Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2,163.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Abiomed worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $323.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

