Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.19 or 0.44922296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00281230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00118808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

