Abyss Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Abyss has a market cap of $6.88 million and $179,204.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

