Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 63.2% in September

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,500 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 408,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

