AceD Price Reaches $0.0008 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded 7% lower against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $188,517.64 and $9,100.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

