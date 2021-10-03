Actinium (ACM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,901.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $787,878.61 and approximately $26,901.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,116,350 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.