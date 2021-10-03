Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 263,050 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 3.95% of Acuity Brands worth $262,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

AYI stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $173.79. 450,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,786. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.