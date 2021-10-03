Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 7.4% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $117,750.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.11 or 0.07054421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00353031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.25 or 0.01169250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00110509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00535507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.00446276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00298770 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.