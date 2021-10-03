AdEx (ADX) Price Down 3.4% This Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.19 or 0.44922296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00281230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00118808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

