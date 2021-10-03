Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,518 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,749,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

