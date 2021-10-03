Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,211 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after buying an additional 87,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 743.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 128,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

