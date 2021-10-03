Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,553 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

