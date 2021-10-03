Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 55,366 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,366 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,925,000 after acquiring an additional 438,465 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,406,000 after acquiring an additional 814,338 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,846,000 after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

