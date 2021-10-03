Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 221.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,750 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,021,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,271,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after buying an additional 2,929,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,245.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 942,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after buying an additional 872,664 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

