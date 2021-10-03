Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after buying an additional 1,608,724 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,149,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,343,000 after buying an additional 1,517,156 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 529.7% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,400,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.34.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average of $156.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,232,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.