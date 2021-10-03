Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $977,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

LOB opened at $66.69 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

