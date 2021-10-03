Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,047 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.47 and its 200 day moving average is $188.56. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

