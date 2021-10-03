Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 38,790 Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,790 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.23% of trivago worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 960.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth $751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth $501,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.75. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

