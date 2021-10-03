Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 7,912 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. General Motors has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.