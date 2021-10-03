Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

