Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 53.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 21.3% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $294.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.51 and a 12 month high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

