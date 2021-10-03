Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Life Storage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 12.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

NYSE LSI opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.83. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

