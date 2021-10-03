Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.89 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $126.64 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.63.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

