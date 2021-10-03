Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,960,000 after buying an additional 1,709,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fiserv by 122.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

