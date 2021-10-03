Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.09% of Stamps.com worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 215,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,490,000 after purchasing an additional 62,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $329.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $329.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.85.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $339,896.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $207,986.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,337 shares of company stock worth $60,853,404. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

