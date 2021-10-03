Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.7% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 564,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after buying an additional 96,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 64.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.