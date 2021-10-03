Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after buying an additional 1,219,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $74.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32.

