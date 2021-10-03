Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.