Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Old Republic International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 153,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 139,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

