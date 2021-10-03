Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,930 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

OEF stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $149.08 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.15 and its 200-day moving average is $195.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

