Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,159 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.11 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

