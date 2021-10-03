Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 6,959 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after buying an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

