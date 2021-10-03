Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,672.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,613.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,514.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $42,887,641. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.