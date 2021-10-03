Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Chubb by 271.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Chubb by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chubb by 22.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,209,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,138,000 after acquiring an additional 28,618 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.78. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

