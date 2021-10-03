Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 873,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after buying an additional 217,505 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 853,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,835,000 after buying an additional 31,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights boosted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $238.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

