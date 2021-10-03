Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,521 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $86.87 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

