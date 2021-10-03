Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.07% of Magnite worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 639.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 415.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth $22,518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $28.45 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.53 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $334,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,806.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,072 shares of company stock worth $6,293,514 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.