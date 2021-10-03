Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 591 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $392.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.63. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $420.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.08, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.11.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

