Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 955 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.85.

TWLO stock opened at $324.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,499 shares of company stock valued at $55,518,700 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

