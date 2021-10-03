Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $846,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.