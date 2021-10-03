Aeron (ARNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1,920.75

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 74.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $1,920.75 and approximately $34,398.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 163% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,760.35 or 0.45346522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00056549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00117987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00227575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

