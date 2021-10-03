Aeron Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 31.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2,206.19 and $15,829.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.99 or 0.08940691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00292800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

