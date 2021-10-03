Aeryus Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 78.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Aeryus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aeryus has traded down 75.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aeryus has a total market capitalization of $8,970.77 and approximately $11.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00675703 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001131 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.34 or 0.01017457 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Aeryus

AER is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

