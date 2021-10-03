Aeternity Market Cap Tops $34.48 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $34.48 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016059 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 390,267,553 coins and its circulating supply is 344,446,610 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

